A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
Crime

Cop dragged and cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

by Greg Stolz
6th Nov 2020 2:16 PM
A police officer has been injured in a dramatic incident on the Gold Coast in which a vehicle with a woman and baby inside was hit by another car.

The incident happened on Thomas Drive, Chevron Island, and emergency services were on the scene.

Police said a number of cars were rammed by two offenders in a vehicle, which was caught in a traffic jam when officers arrived about 12.10pm.

The officer was believed to have suffered leg injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

The pair fled on foot before being nabbed by members of the public and taken into custody about 12.30pm.

The woman and young baby were not believed to have been injured.

Originally published as Cop dragged, cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

