A Queensland police officer has been fined $1334 for failing to comply with the state's COVID-19 directions.

In a statement provided to news.com.au this afternoon, the Queensland Police Service confirmed a constable from the Northern Police Region had been issued with the infringement notice relating to the pandemic.

"Police will allege the officer failed to comply with the social distancing rules and travelling for non-essential business on Friday, April 10, whilst off-duty," the statement reads.

"The QPS continues to enforce the directions of the Chief Health Officer as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We urge everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of coronavirus."

Queensland Police at Brisbane’s New Farm Park during coronavirus restrictions on Sunday. The officer charged is from the state’s Northern Region. Picture: Richard Walker

The Northern Region covers the Far North, Mt Isa and Townsville districts within the state.

The Home Confinement, Movement and Gathering Direction from Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has been enforced since April 2. The "emergency powers" arose when a public health emergency was declared.

Residents must not leave their homes "except for, and only to the extent reasonably necessary to accomplish," one of 14 permitted purposes including obtaining food, medical treatment or for exercise.

More than $2.25 million of fines related to COVID-19 rule breaches have been issued in Queensland alone, The Courier-Mail reports.

Social distancing in Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston

Originally published as Cop fined $1334 for COVID-19 breach