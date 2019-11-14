Menu
A female police officer is treated by paramedics after she was hit by a stolen car this morning. Picture: 7 News
Crime

Cop hit by stolen car, suspects on the run

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Nov 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been hit by car in South Brisbane this morning.

It is understood the female police officer was hit by a car in Bouquet Street in South Brisbane just after 5am.

Paramedics treated the woman on scene for minor injuries and transported her to the Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

Police remain at the scene.

 

 

crime on the run police stolen vehicle

