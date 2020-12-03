Menu
An officer has sustained head injuries in a head-on collision with a stolen car. A teenager was taken into custody over the incident.
Crime

Cop in hospital after collision with stolen car

by Thomas Chamberlin, Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2020 2:51 PM
A police officer has been taken to hospital after a head on collision with a stolen car this morning.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, a Senior Constable was involved in a head on collision while perusing a stolen car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old girl.

Police sighted the vehicle on the Gold Coast Hwy in Broadbeach about 9.50am where they continued to observe the car from a distance for about 30 minutes.

A police officer was injured in a head-on collision with a stolen car. Pic: Nine News
Just prior to 10.30am, the car performed a U-turn in a cul-de-sac on Stacer St, Upper Coomera when a police car pulled into the street.

The two cars reportedly collided head on and the male senior constable, who was a passenger in the police vehicle, is believed to have suffered head injuries as a result.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition, while the teenage girl was taken into police custody.

The two cars were towed from the scene just after midday.

No one has been charged over the incident.

