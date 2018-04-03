Cop missed man’s body after horror crash

Jayson Omambac was killed in a fatal single-vehicle crash near Kilcoy. Locals alleged police missed his body after the smash.

Jayson Omambac was killed in a fatal single-vehicle crash near Kilcoy. Locals alleged police missed his body after the smash.

POLICE left the scene of a horror crash despite the driver being missing - and returned hours later after friends claim they found the young man's body just metres away from the wreckage.

Horrified locals say they pleaded with the lone officer to stay and help search after he told them he had to leave and attend another crash in a nearby town.

The Courier-Mail has been told an initial patrol found the car on its roof and engine running but failed to find the driver at the Woolmar crash site, 100km north-west of Brisbane, around 10pm.

But locals said the officer stayed only 15 minutes, appearing to believe the driver must have left the scene with friends.

Friends of Jayson Omambac visit the scene of the fatal crash. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

Friends who later went looking for Jayson Omambac, 25, told residents they called police after finding him about 1am Monday in a paddock, 40m from the car on Esk Kilcoy Rd.

From the Philippines, Mr Omambac is understood to have lived in Kilcoy for at least three years and was sending money home to support his young son and partner.

"What if we could have held his hand while he was dying?" a woman from the property where Mr Omambac was found, said.

"We just felt so bad."

The woman said she was alerted to the crash by a neighbour who phoned them after hearing a loud bang.

"He rushed out and saw the car had gone through the fence," she said.

"The car landed on its roof. It was squashed very, very badly.

"We had torches and we went in and outside the fence line."

Jason Omambac’s body was found on the other side of the dam in the background of this photo - about 40m from where his crashed car was found. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

She said a single officer arrived but within minutes told locals gathered at the scene that he had to leave.

"He just said his mates have probably picked him up and taken him home, or taken him to hospital," the woman said.

"We just said, `what about a search?'. They should have called a search. We have SES (State Emergency Services) here, the fire brigade. They could have searched for him.

"And the police officer just said his mates would have pulled him out because he was speeding."

The woman said she was horrified to find out later that the man had been lying just metres from where her car had been parked.

She believes he may have been thrown through the windscreen, landing no more than 40m from the wreckage.

The woman said the man's friends arrived at the property the following morning and told her they were the ones who discovered his body lying in her paddock.

Jayson Omambac was working in Australia to support his young son back home in the Philippines. Picture: Supplied

The friends said they called the police after finding him dead.

"He must have been going very fast," the woman said. "The car must have shot through the air and landed on its roof. "We found pieces of the shattered windscreen. We found a piece of the steering wheel that must have gone through the windscreen."

A workmate from Kilcoy Pastoral Company where Mr Omambac worked said she could not understand why there was no search for Mr Omambac.

A local described Jayson Omambac as having an “infectious smile”. Picture: Supplied

"I understand the police station was undermanned but it doesn't really excuse it," she said. "His smile was infectious, he was just a nice young guy."

Police sent out a statement about the crash which said a man had died after his vehicle lost control and crashed.

After further questions about the incident a police spokeswoman confirmed the dog squad returned to the scene where the man was found along a property fence line.

She confirmed the man was not found earlier in the evening despite police checking the vehicle and conducting a sweep of the area and both sides of the road.

Police interviewed witnesses and went to the man's home but were unable to find him, she said.

The Courier-Mail asked police to clarify who found the man's body but a spokesman was unable to respond by the print deadline.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.