Cops found a clandestine laboratory, 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, a stolen motorbikes and a stolen caravan at Lockyer Valley property.
Crime

Cop raid unearths secret drug lab, pseudoephedrine tablets

Sherele Moody
by
1st Nov 2019 6:10 PM
Police have charged three people after they raided a secret drug laboratory near Ipswich on Friday.

Gatton CIB, Laidley officers and Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant at the Grandchester property in the morning.

During the raid, officers found a clandestine laboratory that contained around 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, 26 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of amphetamine, 16 grams of heroin and 1.5 grams of cocaine.

Police also found stolen motorbikes, a stolen caravan and a large quantity of property believed to have been stolen during several break and enters in the region

A 35-year-old woman from Rosewood, a 56-year-old woman from Laidley and a 50-year-old man from Grandchester were charged with 39 offences.

They will appear in court on a date to be fixed. - NewsRegional

