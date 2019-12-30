Copmanhurst the hottest place to be this NYE?

While other parts of NSW will endure higher temperatures on New Year's Eve, the Clarence Valley's weather forecast is looking much more inviting.

Revellers can expect a warm, sunny day on Tuesday and into New Year's Day without the ferocious heatwave conditions behind it. But if you're looking for the coolest spot to ring in the new year, Brooms Head is the place to be with a 'chilly' 26 degrees in comparison to the rest of the region.

Yamba comes in as a close second with a sunny 29 degrees with similar windy conditions in the morning and afternoon.

But if you like it hot and humid, further inland like Copmanhurst which will experience a maximum daytime temperature of 35 degrees New Year's Eve.

Grafton will see a maximum of 34 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday with light winds becoming northerly (15-20 km/h) in the morning before tending north-easterly (25-35 km/h) by early afternoon.

Anyone hoping for rain will have to wait until the new year with another downpour anticipated for the North Coast in the second week of January.

Maximum NYE temperatures

Maclean: 31

South Grafton: 34

Copmanhurst: 35

Nymboida: 33

Lawrence: 31

Seelands: 34

Coutts Crossing: 31

Brooms Head: 26

Iluka: 27

Ulmarra: 33

Ramornie: 34