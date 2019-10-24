Copmanhurst's Gone Fishing Day gets kids hooked

FISHING: The Copmanhurst Fishing Club welcomed a range of reel-casters last weekend when they hosted Gone Fishing Day, an initiative from the Department of Primary Industries encouraging everyone to join the ranks of keen fishermen.

The event was targeted at younger anglers with the club providing some of the tackle, a barbecue lunch and an awards ceremony at the Rest Point Hotel at the end of the day.

All up, 58 people attended, with 27 juniors, ranging from around five to 12 years of age giving the sport a good go.

Many excited children, with their parents in tow, turned up on Saturday morning and were issued with rods and reels, plus bags of goodies.

Following a safety briefing everyone headed off to fish for a couple of hours, mainly down locally at the Copmanhurst boat ramp and basin.

Members of the fishing clubs, Todd, Darryl, Malcolm, Chris and David, were there to help where needed, with Janette keeping a tally of the number and type of fish caught, and other important details on a very official looking clipboard.

There was great enthusiasm as the fish were biting.

SURREEL: David Seymour with Joshua Eleveld who caught the biggest fish of the day. Lorraine Goodbar

Joshua Eleveld caught an eel-tailed catfish of 66cm, taking out the prize for the biggest fish of the day.

Sophie Ware held up the female side of the agenda and landed three fork-tailed catfish, winning the category for the greatest combined length of fish.

BIG EFFORT: Club president David Seymour with Sophia Ware, best conbined length of fish winner. Lorraine Goodbar

Lane Newberry proved himself a top-notch angler and took out the prize for the most fish of the day.

Young James Clarke hooked the most unusual catch with a turtle, being the larger of the two that were caught.

REELY GOOD: David Seymour with Lane Newberry, who caught the most fish for the day during Gone Fishing Day last weekend. Lorraine Goodbar

Others put enormous effort into trying to tempt the fish to bite, some were successful, some not. Great work kids, you all did a terrific job.

Many thanks to Lynn and Janice, who toiled over a hot barbecue and cooked a mountain of sausages and onions.

Following lunch there was a short award presentation with three trophies awarded, one each to Eleveld, Ware and Newberry as winners of their sections, with an encouragement award going to Clarke.

Our thanks go to all the supportive parents who came along with their children to make the day a great success.

We hope everyone enjoyed the day.

Thanks also go to Andrew, principal of Copmanhurst Primary School, who organised the trip for the kids and parents and to BCF South Grafton for providing the bait.

Lorraine Goodbar