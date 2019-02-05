Copper company confident of continuing

CASTILLO Copper is awaiting a formal response from the NSW Resources Regulator regarding the recommencement of exploration activities at their copper project in the Cangai area.

And according to their quarterly activity report, testing of the Cangai site in December showed the mine potentially was one of the highest grading copper deposits in Australia.

The company has made a request to the Australian Securities Exchange to extend the voluntary suspension of its securities following the NSW Resources Regulator's suspension of two licences for exploration near Cangai.

In its statement, Castillo Copper said it had now complied with all the specified actions as set out by the regulator.

"Furthermore, the company continues to actively confer with its contractors to ensure all compliance requirements are adhered to, and best practice methods are applied to the company's projects moving forward once the suspension is lifted,” it stated.

"Based on current knowledge, the company is confident that the suspension of exploration activity pending resolution of the compliance issues identified by the NSW Resources Regulator will not unduly delay its exploration program for 2019.”

Meanwhile, in its quarterly activity statement, the report shows that recent drilling validated the high-grade nature of the underlying ore body at Cangai Copper Mine.

"Encouragingly, from the board's perspective, bundling these results demonstrates that Cangai Copper Mine potentially has one of the highest grading copper deposits in Australia,” it stated.

Castillo Copper expects to make another statement regarding its exploration licenses prior to trading opening on February 18.