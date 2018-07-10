Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A screen grab from a video about the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign. Picture: Supplied
A screen grab from a video about the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign. Picture: Supplied
News

The code word to get you out of a dangerous date

10th Jul 2018 5:05 AM

AUTHORITIES are set on stamping out sexual assault before it occurs by urging worried women on dodgy dates to head to the bar and "ask for Angela".

With dating and hook-up apps often leading to first-time meet-ups in pubs, clubs and bars, staff will for the first time be trained to follow a new protocol to help women who feel unsafe.

Options for the staff to follow include helping the person to leave the bar discreetly, leading them to a safe space inside the venue or contacting police on their behalf.

"Given the increasing popularity of online dating apps, many people are meeting for dates at bars, clubs and pubs having never met, beyond the screens of their phone or computer," Police Minister Troy Grant said.

angela code word sexual assualt violence

Top Stories

    Historic bridge set to come down

    Historic bridge set to come down

    News "It has always been considered necessary to remove the old bridge, but only if it could be done in a way that was safe and acceptable in environmental terms.”

    Fashion brings our best dressed

    Fashion brings our best dressed

    News Michelle Page reflects on 15 years of competing

    $6 million expansion project will create 30 new jobs

    premium_icon $6 million expansion project will create 30 new jobs

    News "Massive investment" will transform the region

    SENSELESS VANDALISM: Sailing club targeted

    SENSELESS VANDALISM: Sailing club targeted

    Crime 'It's so disappointing and totally thoughtless.'

    Local Partners