Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police charged a man with multiple weapons offences after he tried to out run them in an early morning incident.
Police charged a man with multiple weapons offences after he tried to out run them in an early morning incident.
Crime

Cops bust armed man after failed break-in attempt

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police busted a man trying to break into a business at Pimlico in an early morning patrol.

About 3am, police saw a car speed away from a business on Wellington St.

The car pulled over at Fulham Rd, Pimlico and a man bolted from the vehicle and tried to hide behind a bin.

Police arrested the man and found a knife and screwdriver in his pocket.

Police will allege the tools were intended to be used in a break-in.

The 44-year-old Kirwan man was charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possess instrument of house break.

He was face Townsville Magistrates Court on September 23.

 

Originally published as Cops bust armed man after failed break-in attempt

armed robbery crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for champion cyclist Greg Barnes

        premium_icon Tributes flow for champion cyclist Greg Barnes

        News Cycling fraternities around the state have paid tribute to champion cyclist Greg Barnes who passed away last week

        Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Chelsea Rose Gosper

        premium_icon Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Chelsea Rose...

        News ‘It has been a dream of mine since I was six years old and we would come to Grafton...

        Yamba Museum announces new opening date

        premium_icon Yamba Museum announces new opening date

        News The Port of Yamba Historical Society has announced an opening date for the Yamba...

        Opera singer swaps stage for natural theatre

        premium_icon Opera singer swaps stage for natural theatre

        People and Places Listen to song by local musicians that take opera from stage to ocean views