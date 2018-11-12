Menu
Traffic queues around the Villiers St roundabout after 3pm in Grafton. Adam Hourigan
Cops bust Grafton bridge traffic dodgers

Jarrard Potter
12th Nov 2018 9:40 AM

MORE than 30 drivers were caught in a police sting attempting to dodge traffic by illegally entering the Villiers and Fitzroy St roundabout last week.

In response to complaints from the public concerning motorists illegally turning left into Fitzroy St from the right hand lane of Villiers St towards the Grafton bridge, Grafton Traffic and Highway Patrol officers conducted an operation last Friday afternoon.

Police issued a total of 37 infringement notices for the offence drive contrary to direction of traffic arrow, following vehicles turning left into Fitzroy St toward the bridge from the right hand lane of Villiers St in an attempt to jump lengthy traffic queues.

A number of motorists were also detected on their mobile phones.

