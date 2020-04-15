Cop’s chilling find after arresting teen in stolen car

REFUSED BAIL: Police allege a teenager who was arrested around midnight on Tuesday was unlicensed , driving a stolen vehicle containing handcuffs made from cable-ties.

OFFICERS from Richmond Police District arrested a teenager carrying gloves, cable tie handcuffs and a gas mask following a chase through Lismore around Midnight on Tuesday.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said when officers searched the rear of the vehicle they discovered handcuffs made from cable-ties, along with overalls and heavy gloves.

"At 11.57pm last night after a short police pursuit a 17 year old male was arrested," he said.

"The youth is wanted for breach of bail and domestic assault charges."

Insp Cloake said police noticed the 1998 Subaru Outlander came to their attention when they saw it driving with only a paring light displayed.

"The driver accelerated harshly when he saw police and although they activated the siren he failed to yield."

Insp Cloake said police had concerns the car was stolen and pursued the driver through the town.

"Police allege the vehicle several times drove onto the incorrect side of the road well above speed limit," he said.

"As the driver attempted to evade police with speed increasing to an estimated 120km in Lismore."

He said the Subaru eventually ran off a bend in the road and crashed into a tree.

"Police ran to the vehicle and found the sole occupant and he was arrested and conveyed back to Lismore Police Station," Insp Cloake said.

"The man was wearing a headlamp and a pair of surgical gloves and inside was a pair of overalls, cable ties configured in the shape of handcuffs, a gas mask and gardening gloves."

He said the teen was refused bail and will appear before the Lismore Children's Court on Wednesday.

"The 17 year old will be charged with driving, stalk and intimidation charges," he said.