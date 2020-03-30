Police begin door-to-door checks on mandatory isolation

Northern Territory Police and public health officers conduct health and safety spot-checks on people who are in mandatory 14 day quarantine in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley

NT Police has begun its crackdown on the $62,000 offence which could damage efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, police officers and health officials went door to door in the Darwin suburbs to ensure people meant to be in quarantine were obeying orders.

Anyone found to be breaching the self isolation requirements faces a $62,800 fine.

NT Police were been busy undertaking hundreds of spot-checks over the weekend to make sure people in quarantine are being compliant, conducting more than 200 checks within a span of 48 hours.

A Secure NT spokesman said every single person who is required to be in self quarantine - whether they have come from overseas or interstate - will be checked to make sure they are doing the right thing.

Darwin resident Callum Gamble, who is on day five of his fortnight in quarantine, said he had a friendly chat with the officers who had come to check on him recently.

"The process has been fairly easy, I'm relying on food in the freezer and mates dropping around food and beer," he said.

