Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman who tried to hide a used syringe in her hair has been busted with meth and marijuana in a police search.
A woman who tried to hide a used syringe in her hair has been busted with meth and marijuana in a police search.
Crime

Cops find syringe in woman’s hair

by Shayla Bulloch
16th Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who tried to hide a used syringe in her hair has been busted with meth and marijuana in a police search.

About 11.55pm on Thursday, police saw a man and a woman walking along Tenth Ave, Railway Estate.

They searched the man first, and police will allege they found a bag of meth in his bag.

Officers also searched the woman and found a syringe in her hair bun, and a bag od meth, marijuana, a used needle and a water pipe in her bag.

The 27-year-old Railway Estate man was charged with one count of possess dangerous drugs and is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on February 1.

The 26-year-old Railway Estate woman was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count each of possess utensil, fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe and fail to take reasonable care and precaution in respect of syringe or needle.

She is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on January 28.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops find syringe in woman's hair, meth in bag

crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen’s devastating medical diagnosis

        Teen’s devastating medical diagnosis

        News A 15-year-old boy is facing a difficult battle, but his community are standing behind him

        Daily Catch-Up: January 16, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 16, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        Potential buyers eager to own a piece of Maclean history

        Premium Content Potential buyers eager to own a piece of Maclean history

        Property ‘It’s only been listed since January 6 but we’ve already had strong interest from...

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Unifying fact about date not taught in schools

        Premium Content AUSTRALIA DAY: Unifying fact about date not taught in...

        Letters to the Editor Why January 26 is the best (and only) date to celebrate Australia, and it has...