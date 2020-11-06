Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Crime

Cops foil quarantine hotel guest’s sneaky drug package

by HELEN KEMPTON
6th Nov 2020 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to a Tasmanian quarantine hotel today after reports a 'suspicious drug package' was intercepted by hotel staff.

Upon the Mercury arriving at Sunrise Devonport hotel, police officers and security were observed inside the gates.

A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.
A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.


Tasmania Police confirmed officers attended Sunrise Devonport just after 12pm today.

"A packet of cigarettes had been delivered for a hotel guest and inside the packet were cigarettes and a small quantity of marijuana," a police spokesperson said.

"Police confiscated the marijuana and will consider any further action."

Originally published as Cops foil quarantine hotel guest's sneaky drug package

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THEY’RE BACK: Show dates revealed for 2021

        Premium Content THEY’RE BACK: Show dates revealed for 2021

        News COVID cancelled our agricultural shows, but they’re back next year. Find out the dates here.

        Truck crash on Summerland Way, driver trapped

        Premium Content Truck crash on Summerland Way, driver trapped

        News Emergency services have been called to a crash south of Casino

        PICTURES: South Grafton Public goes purple for Jacaranda

        Premium Content PICTURES: South Grafton Public goes purple for Jacaranda

        Community Students got right into the swing of Jacaranda spirit at South Grafton’s infants...

        Clarence Canegrowers’ donation to help save lives

        Premium Content Clarence Canegrowers’ donation to help save lives

        News Clarence Canegrowers Association have given their support to help save lives by...