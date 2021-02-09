Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cops guard submerged car as divers called in

by ASHLEY PILLHOFER
9th Feb 2021 11:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after fishermen found a submerged vehicle in the Ross River near the Loam Island boat ramp.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said officers were unable to access the car which was submerged about five meters underwater.

Fishermen spotted the vehicle, believed to be a white dual cab, overnight about 8pm after noticing its headlights underwater.

Water police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service swiftwater rescue crews attended the scene overnight but the car, which is about 30 meters from the bank, was out of reach.

Sr Sgt Matheson said police would know more when extra resources including divers were from Brisbane arrived in Townsville later this morning.

"Police from Brisbane will attempt to locate the vehicle and check if anyone is inside," Sr Sgt Matheson said.

It is not clear if the find is suspicious or if the vehicle is linked to any other crimes.

Police remain at the scene near the boat ramp guarding the vehicle.

Originally published as Cops guard submerged car as divers called in

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another milestone reached for South Grafton

        Premium Content Another milestone reached for South Grafton

        News ‘We started advertising around Christmas and there’s been a lot of interest since’

        IN COURT: Six people in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Six people in court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, February 9

        UP IN THE SKY: It’s not a bird, it’s a very fast plane

        Premium Content UP IN THE SKY: It’s not a bird, it’s a very fast plane

        News Latest air force jets will be in our area training on Evans Head range, closing...

        Daily Catch-Up: February 9, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 9, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.