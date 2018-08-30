Police, magistrate give driver a lot of stick for budget buy

AN IPSWICH man was so pleased with his new car that he overlooked the fact he wasn't licensed to drive it.

A court heard Andrew Bromley snapped up an affordable car with a manual transmission, even though his licence only covered him to drive an auto.

Having to change gears apparently didn't faze him, with Bromley spotted by police in his Nissan hatchback zipping across three lanes of the Ipswich Motorway at speed.

Bromley, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, without reasonable consideration of other drivers at Redbank on August 8; and failing to comply with conditions of his licence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police were driving east at 5.30pm when the Nissan was seen merging across a painted traffic island, then proceeded across three lanes of traffic, accelerating over the 100km/h speed limit.

"He says he was being stupid. Says he knew he had an auto driver's licence but had just recently purchased the car," Sgt Colston said.

Sgt Colston said Bromley failed to merge appropriately while increasing his speed to about 120km/h. When queried by Magistrate Virginia Sturgess about why he didn't buy an automatic, Bromley said he didn't have much to say.

"It was a car I purchased to get to work," he said.

"It was around my budget at the time so I jumped on it.

"And it had 12 months' rego."

Ms Sturgess told Bromley it had been a stupid thing to do and he attracted police attention.

"Have you booked a test yet (for a manual licence)," Ms Sturgess queried.

"You obviously think you can drive a manual car so you best prove it," she said.

Bromley was fined $750.