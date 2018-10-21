Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a driver after multiple reports of dangerous behaviour on the Pacific Highway.
Police have arrested a driver after multiple reports of dangerous behaviour on the Pacific Highway. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Cops nab 180kmh speedster with dodgy sign

Liana Turner
by
21st Oct 2018 4:41 PM

A DRIVER with dodgy sign on their car is in custody after allegedly travelling at 180km/h down the Pacific Highway.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Luke Arthurs said they had received several reports of a vehicle travelling at excessive speeds on the highway.

He said the first reports came from the Mullumbimby area.

"It started in our area," he said.

"We were getting reports of it."

The car continued travelling down the motorway to the West Byron area.

Insp Arthurs said "detective, NSW Police Force" was written in graffiti on the rear of the vehicle.

A NSW Police spokesman confirmed one person was in custody.

"There was a car that was driving in a manner dangerous," he said.

He said officers from the Richmond Police District arrested the driver in West Ballina.

He said no charges had formally been laid as of yet, and no pursuit occurred.

editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    South Grafton lashed by flash flooding

    South Grafton lashed by flash flooding

    Weather Residents reported up to 40mm of rain as a severe thunderstorm sweeps through the Clarence Valley.

    Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

    premium_icon Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

    Health State MP still unsure on funding for a helipad at Maclean hospital.

    MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    premium_icon MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    Health MP calls on people power to help get vital hospital funding approved

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon

    Local Partners