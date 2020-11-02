Cops probe man ‘caught with weapons’ over bikie killing

POLICE are investigating whether a cache of weapons at the west Brisbane house of a 21-year-old man who lives at home with his grandmother are linked to the murder of notorious bikie Shane Bowden.

Bowden was shot dead in an execution-style murder in the driveway of his Pimpama unit in early October after returning from the gym.

It is understood a man has been charged with weapons offences after police raided his Doolandella home shortly after the murder.

Notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway. Picture Facebook

The man is not accused of involvement in the killing. He faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of unlawfully possessing explosives.

The man, who lives at home with his mother and grandmother, is alleged to have had several different guns ranging from shotguns to pistols at the property that police believe did not all belong to him.

He has not been charged with murder and was granted bail to return to court in November.

When contacted, Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith confirmed the man had been charged with weapons offences and that officers were investigating "potential links" between the guns found at the property and the execution-style death at a Pimpama home earlier this month.

It is understood the man is not a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang but has associates linked to the Finks or Mongols bikie gangs.

GOLD COAST'S LONG HISTORY OF BIKIE GANG WARFARE

Shane Bowden.

Det Supt Smith said the investigation was ongoing into who shot Bowden.

"We are still appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the Cox or Yawalpah road area, Pimpama between October 5-12," he said.

A number of other people, including one man at Ipswich, have also been raided and questioned in connection to the murder in recently weeks, the Bulletin understands.

Police believe Bowden's killing may be related to an internal feud with the Mongols in Victoria.

Two hooded man lay in wait in a vacant northern Gold Coast lot in the hours leading up to his murder shortly after midnight on October 12, police have previously said.

There were also two burned out cars found near the home, which detectives continue to probe.

Bowden was a long-time member of the Finks motorcycle gang and played a key role in the infamous Glitter Strip Ballroom Blitz, where club stormed a kickboxing match at Royal Pines began a public brawl.

Bowden shot Hells Angels bikie Christopher Hudson during the melee, who had recently defected from the Finks bikie club.

Shane Bowden arrives at the Southport courts. Picture: Tertius Pickard

The 48-year-old had "patched over" to the Mongols in 2013 but was recently booted from the club in Victoria.

Bowden had survived a recent attempt on his life in the southern state before returning to Queensland several months ago.

He had returned to his old club, the Finks, and is understood to have been recruiting for members in southeast Queensland in the weeks prior to his death.

Originally published as Cops probe man 'caught with weapons' over bikie killing