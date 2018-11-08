Cops put the brakes on hoons

YOU MIGHT think Experiment Farm Road is the perfect place to hoon, but you might think again after 13 drivers were stopped by police on the road last night after reports of vehicles doing burn outs.

On Wednesday, November 7 at about 10pm, Grafton Traffic and Highway Patrol officers with general duties police attended the road in Trenayr.

It was there that officers stopped 13 vehicles and drivers were spoken to.

An inspection of vehicles resulted in 37 defect infringement notices issued for a range of safety and compliance offences.