Cops remember 'selfless' sacrifice of fallen officers

A SOMBRE occasion has brought the Clarence community a little closer to their friends.

Coffs/Clarence Police officers, retired officers and community members gathered at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton for National Police Remembrance Day, which falls on September 29, to honour those who have lost their lives in duty.

Police chaplain Greg Holder told the crowd police "got a bad wrap sometimes" but were friends of the community.

"Cops just cop it on the chin," he said. "I believe our police force are honourable and integral. I believe they serve our community in a just and great way."

Coffs/Clarence Police Chaplain Greg Holder gives a heartfelt speech. Kathryn Lewis

"These are men and women in every circumstance, in every weather condition, in every area of crisis, in every difficult situation in life that can change at the drop of a hat," he said.

"That's a friend, that's not somebody who is just paid to do it. That's a friend."

In an address Coffs/Clarence Police District Superintendent Steve Clarke paid tribute to the officers added to the NSW Police Force honour roll since last year.

Constable Timothy Proctor died in a motor vehicle accident while on duty in February. Senior Constable Francis Drum who passed away in January 1882 and retired Senior Constable Colin Young who passed away in May 2016 were also added to the honour roll.

"Today is a day where rank has no meaning. No one person is more important than another," he said.

Police officers and community members attended the ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton. Kathryn Lewis

"I promise we will continue to repay that support by protecting you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To the family members of loved ones, on behalf of the members of the NSW police force and specifically of this police district I offer our heartfelt condolences."

"And to each of our fallen colleagues I thank you for your selfless service and sacrifice."

FAMILY HISTORY: For the first time Rodney Nugent (left) attended the Grafton Police Rememberance Day ceremony with his father retired Sergeant Bill Nugent and mother Joy Nugent. Kathryn Lewis

It was a special day for Rodney Nugent who attended the Grafton service for the first time with his father, retired Sergeant Bill Nugent who served in the Coffs/Clarence Police District from 1974-82.