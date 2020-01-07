Cops rice to bring ‘food thief’ to boil

What he had to grain is unclear, but a man who allegedly stole food products worth thousands of dollars has landed in himself in a sticky situation.

It's a bizarre loot of stolen food products worth thousands of dollars, including several large bags of rice that would have taken serious muscle to steal and an army to eat.

But there it is, neatly stacked on the living room floor of northeastern suburbs home, more than a week after it was stolen from a Wingfield warehouse.

Police tracked the haul to a Wynn Vale house after a man raided the Cox St storage facility sometime between December 27-29.

He was reported for serious criminal trespass and theft.

He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date, where justice will be served.