Police are desperate to find a teenager after a brawl in St Marys. Picture: Steve Tyson
News

Cops search for injured teen after wild brawl

by Derrick Krusche
27th Oct 2019 12:48 PM
Police are desperate to find a teenager they believe was seriously injured in a wild brawl in Sydney's west overnight.

Officers were told more than 50 youths were involved in the melee when a group gatecrashed a house party on Warrego St in North St Marys about 12.30am.

The fight spilled on to a reserve near the intersection with Tobruk St, where two men are believed to have been glassed, possibly with a broken bottle.

Officers were told more than 50 youths were involved in the melee. Picture: Steve Tyson
One teenager was found in Forrester Rd at North St Marys suffering deep cuts to both arms. He has been taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment.

Police believe a second teenager, aged about 18, flagged down a passing car seeking help but suddenly got out of the vehicle 300m down the road.

He hasn't been seen since. Police have been told he was bleeding heavily.

The young man was described as being Indian or Pacific Islander in appearance, 180-185cm tall, with a thin to medium build, dark complexion and dark hair.

Police are concerned as they believe he may be seriously injured and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Police at the scene. Picture: Steve Tyson
