Cops seize marijuana in Good Friday bust

GOOD Friday wasn't so great for the owner of a marijuana crop which was seized during a search warrant at Palmers Channel.

About 5.30pm on Friday, police from the Lower River region executed a search warrant at a house on South Bank Road, Palmers Channel.

Police located a small hydroponic setup, as well as marijuana plants being cultivated outdoors.

In total, seven marijuana plants were located and seized, along with more than 144g of marijuana leaf allegedly found inside the premises.

A large quantity of unsecured ammunition was also allegedly located and then seized.

The drugs have a potential street value of over $12,000.

Investigations are continuing.

A NSW Police spokesman said the seizure continued the push at a community level to reduce the risks associated with dangerous drugs.