Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cops smash anti-masker’s car window

by Sam Clench
2nd Aug 2020 12:05 PM

 

Victoria Police intervened to quash a planned gathering of anti-mask coronavirus conspiracy theorists at a gym in the Melbourne suburb Cranbourne on Saturday night.

A family member of one of the event's organisers told The Age she contacted police to warn them it was happening.

"We were trying everything possible to get the meeting stopped," she said.

"We're all just trying to do the right thing."

Dozens of police showed up to surround the venue with roadblocks.

The Herald Sun reports officers smashed in the window of a young female driver's car around 6:30pm after she refused to speak to them.

They briefly arrested the woman, before letting her go a short time later.

"Excuse me, this is unlawful," she protested.

Channel 7 reporter Cameron Baud took video footage of the incident. There are also photos, taken by Suzan Delibasic.

 

 

Police smashed in the car’s window. Picture: Suzan Delibasic
Police smashed in the car’s window. Picture: Suzan Delibasic

 

The woman told police her arrest was “unlawful”, and repeatedly asked for her bag. Picture: Suzan Delibasic
The woman told police her arrest was “unlawful”, and repeatedly asked for her bag. Picture: Suzan Delibasic

 

She was briefly arrested, then released. Picture: Suzan Delibasic
She was briefly arrested, then released. Picture: Suzan Delibasic

 

Anti-maskers had planned to gather at a local gym. Picture: Suzan Delibasic
Anti-maskers had planned to gather at a local gym. Picture: Suzan Delibasic

The incident came a few hours after the Deputy Commissioner of Victoria Police, Rick Nugent, slammed "blatantly selfish" behaviour from some of the state's residents.

"We are seeing too many individuals who are going about their lives as if this pandemic doesn't exist," Mr Nugent said.

Multiple anti-mask protesters were arrested on Friday after gathering for a demonstration in Melbourne.

A video showed one man being apprehended by police at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, as he screamed "Australia, we're gonna be free soon! Don't worry, democracy wins! Democracy always wins!"

A police spokesperson told news.com.au officers had attended and dispersed the group for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer's directives.

"Police will investigate the events of this morning's demonstration and plan to issue fines to individuals who were identified," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"We will also continue to investigate to identify other individuals who were in attendance, and we will consider enforcement options.

"There will continue to be a highly visible police presence in the area throughout the day to ensure the Chief Health Officer's directions are complied with."

At least three protesters were arrested and others were moved on by police as dramatic scenes unfolded at the Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance.

Originally published as Cops smash anti-masker's car window

More Stories

anti-maskers coronavirus editors picks melbourne victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A matter of altitude

        premium_icon SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A matter of altitude

        Religion & Spirituality ‘COVID-19 has a lot to answer for. As well as the obvious, it’s unleashed another monster: Waiting!’

        MARSH MAGIC: Fraser firing for bountiful Bobcats

        premium_icon MARSH MAGIC: Fraser firing for bountiful Bobcats

        Soccer Striker on fire as Maclean off to roaring start in return to Far North Coast...

        LETTER: Scribe’s opinions Strong-armed

        premium_icon LETTER: Scribe’s opinions Strong-armed

        Letters to the Editor ‘What an insult to those who occupy apolitical middle of the road’

        GALLERY: Lower Clarence netball action lights up the court

        premium_icon GALLERY: Lower Clarence netball action lights up the court

        Netball Check out some of the highlights from round 4 of the Lower Clarence Netball...