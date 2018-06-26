COPS STUNG

A Grafton youth arrested and charged with a number of offences has received an out of court settlement of $120,000 from NSW Police.

A Grafton youth arrested and charged with a number of offences has received an out of court settlement of $120,000 from NSW Police. MaxPixel

OVER-zealous policing which led to the wrongful arrest of a Grafton youth has cost the NSW Government more than $120,000.

Grafton solicitor Joe Fahey said police had agreed to an out-of-court settlement after a court case was halted when video evidence came to light that contradicted the evidence the police case relied on.

Mr Fahey said in February 2015 police charged a then 17-year-old boy with resisting police, assaulting police and using offensive language.

"That all changed about halfway through the hearing when video footage from a mobile phone showed another story,” Mr Fahey said.

"It showed police grabbing a bloke for no reason.

"My bloke was walking with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mum past a random breath test when police decided they would take a heavy-handed approach to him looking at what was going on.

"He got a bit upset after they grabbed him, but he was entitled to be upset.”

Mr Fahey said the hearing was halted immediately and soon after he began proceedings against the State of NSW.

They were settled out of court with police agreeing to a payout of $120,734, plus costs.

Mr Fahey said the behaviour of the police was disappointing, but was quick to point out they were not from the local station.

"These officers had been brought in from outside the area for some operation or other,” he said.

"It has been disappointing for this young person to see police behaving in such a bullying fashion.

"You're left wondering how a young person could be expected to respect the police when they behave in such a fashion toward him.”

NSW Police have been contacted for a comment on this outcome, but did not reply before deadline.