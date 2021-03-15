Car rollover: Chopper flies woman, 19, to hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter along with two road ambulance paramedic crews attended a single car rollover at Coraki shortly after 7pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021. File Photo.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter along with two road ambulance paramedic crews attended a single car rollover at Coraki shortly after 7pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021. File Photo.

Emergency services were called to a singe vehicle car rollover on the Northern Rivers on Sunday night.

Around 7.10pm on Sunday, March 14, paramedics from two road ambulances and medical specialists with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked by New South Wales Ambulance on a primary mission to a crash at East Coraki, where two women had been involved in a single vehicle rollover.

Both women were treated on scene by paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team.

Ambulance NSW said a 19-year-old woman was flown to Lismore Base Hospital suffering spinal, chest and shoulder injuries in a stable condition.

The second patient, whose age was not disclosed, was transported by road ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital with minor injuries.