Corbett clan revved up for end of season Grafton Speedway

REVVED UP: Chris Corbett will be a top contender for the season closing Hession's Auto Grafton Speedway. Tony Powell

MOTOR SPORTS: The Grafton Speedway will hold it's season closing event tomorrow with a range of big names coming to town to compete in high octane races over six different classes headlined by the NSW Modlite Title and the exciting Tin Top 50 Lapper.

Originally set to take place earlier in the year, the postponed Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway will kick off from 3.00pm, a novelty that speed stock racer Mick Corbett is looking forward to.

"We're actually really looking forward to it, it's one of the rained out meetings from earlier in the year so we're keen to get into it,” Corbett said.

"I think because of the earlier time slot we should get a bit of a different crowd, some of the people who don't usually go out late at night like families would be good to see.”

"That's been our aim all year is to good local families involved and what better way to do it then have an event on Saturday afternoon.”

Corbett was pleased with the projected turnout for the final event on the speedway calender.

"We've got some great stuff lined up, we've got the wingless', the dirt modifieds and the modlites,” he said.

"The modlites should put on a good show, they always make for some excellent racing.”

"I think it will be one of the better shows of the year.”

Corbett's sons Chris and Dale will both be competing in the Modlite NSW Title race with Chris coming in off some good racing form.

START YOUR ENGINES: Grafton-based motorsport competitors Chris and Dale Corbett. Contributed

Promotions manager Troy Saville is looking forward to all the action on race day with a number of fierce competitors in town.

"You can never put Andrew Firth away, he's always so hard to get past on home turf so I think he'll be a really tough challenge in the V8 dirt modifieds,” Saville said.

"The Corbett boys will be tough to beat too, Chris is the current number one in Western Australia and he's always really competitive.”

While the Modlite NSW title will be a huge highlight on the day, Saville is just as excited for the Tin Top 50 lapper race which will see drivers pair up in teams as they each contest 25 of the scheduled 50 laps aboard a single car.

"We've also got the tin tops which always gets a great deal of interest. That one is open to anyone really and it's a race where two drivers take the wheel of each car so it can be a really good battle,” he said.

"We're finishing on a high, it's going to be a great event and we always love hosting races here.”

Track entry prices will range from $65 for a family to $15 for students with free entry for children under 12, prices on the Grafton Speedway website.

Gates open at 12 .00pm with racing to commence at 3.00pm at the Grafton Showground on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.