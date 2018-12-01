Corcoran park masterplan goes through

CLARENCE Valley Council has resolved to adopt a master plan for Corcoran Park with a long list of changes based on community feedback.

However, it was one of these points that proved a sticking point, with many councillors believing that a suggestion to remove reeds from the riverbank should not be included within the masterplan

Councillor Clancy sought to move a motion which removed an amendment to the proposed plan that planned for the clearing of some reeds for greater beach style access to the river. The masterplan amendment considered areas that may be weed infested, in poor condition or located in positions that naturally support water based activities.

The motion was seconded by Cr Toms, however Councillor Williamson moved an amendment to Cr Clancy's motion that sought to re-add the officers recommendation regarding the removal of reeds.

Cr Clancy spoke against the amendment to the motion, and said that to remove the reeds there would be a range of permits required from various government departments.

"This is a constraint, to have this in the masterplan is giving those people that demanded in their submissions the expectation that it will happen, and the fact is it's not that simple. the fact is, we can't just come in and rip out reeds, it's not something we do can do in 2018," he said.

"I know it's an important area for people to ski, fish and picnic...but it is wrong for us to be proposing to destroy reeds along the riverbank. It's just madness."

In debate, Cr Williamson said that noone was looking to do something that hasn't got the consent of the authorities, but there will be parts of this plan that don't get up, for whatever reason.

"We should put it all in, consult, get the approvals, get the budgets and then come back and work through the finite pieces of the plan," he said.

Cr Lysaught said that at some point the council needed to make a decision and stand by it, and supported the amendment.

"At some point, people have to be recognised and held up as important species on the earth as well," he said.

The amendment was carried five votes to for, with councillors Clancy, Toms, Novak and Ellem voting against.

With the new motion including the reed removal up for debate, Cr Toms said that she was only speaking against the part of the motion that removed the reeds.

"This motion doesn't make it clear to our community who we've consulted that it's actually not a good thing to do, and an illegal thing to do at his point," she said.

After a back and forth debate between councillors, Cr Williamson said he believed the masterplan was a good one, and should be supported unanimously by councillors.

"Councillors for all the kicking of the dirt that's gone here today, this is a terrific plan," he said.

"There will be changes... there is nothing illegal in here...and it should be adopted by council today."

The motion was passed five votes to four, with Clancy, Toms, Novak and Ellem again voting against.