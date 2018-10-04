Rookie scores rep honours but never played NRL

Corey Allan during a Brisbane Broncos training session. He hasn’t played first grade but he’s about to claim rep honours with the PM’s XIII. Picture: AAP

COREY Allan will make history on Saturday when the South Sydney-bound fullback becomes the first player to play in a Prime Minister's XIII side without having played a top grade game.

Allan is part of a fresh-faced PMXIII backline which includes the likes of Jesse Ramien, Brian Kelly, Nick Cotric and Zac Lomax. The 20-year-old Allan, who played for Brisbane this year, almost missed the call which informed him about his selection.

"When I found out, I was camping," Allan, who spent the first day at camp in Brisbane introducing himself to his teammates yesterday, said.

"I had no idea I would be playing. At the time I didn't have (phone) reception. My mate hot-spotted me.

"I picked up the call. It was pretty crazy. When I first heard I thought it would be a 50-man squad and they would get us to train with the boys.

"When I found out I was playing, I was ecstatic. I called my dad straight away."

Allan has inked a three year deal with the Rabbitohs from next season. He represented the Junior Kangaroos last year and was part of Queensland's under-20s and under-18s teams.

His path playing at Brisbane was blocked Darius Boyd and Jamayne Isaako.

"To get a first grade game seeing as I haven't played one yet," Allan said. "The culture there. I've heard a lot about their culture.

PM’s XIII coach Mal Meninga has made a big call bringing a rookie with no NRL experience into the team. Picture: AAP

"They brought me down . I spoke with Richo (Shane Richardson) and the coach (Anthony Seibold). "They showed me around, took me to breakfast. I met a few of the Burgess brothers.

"(Seibold) told me what they were going to do with me. It intrigued me that they showed me what I wanted to work on. To find out I have that much that I needed to do really showed they cared. That was a big turning point.

"With (Boyd and Issako) there. I felt like I needed to expand myself somewhere else. I've been under Darius for two years now and I've learnt what I can. I feel like Alex Johnston and Greg Inglis will be two good players to learn off."