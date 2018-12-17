Corindi cops a 'fair whack' of rain

Some of the heaviest falls were at Dorrigo and Corindi.

Some of the heaviest falls were at Dorrigo and Corindi. Trevor Veale

THE weekend rain reached a crescendo on Sunday with some parts of the Coffs Coast receiving almost 200 millimetres in 24 hours.

At Boyles Bridge, Corindi, 191 mm fell in the 24 hours to 9am, Monday.

"That's a fair whack of rain in any one place at any one time," Coffs Coast SES Local Commander Bill Roffey said.

One of the highest falls recorded in the same time period in the Coffs Harbour area was 154mm at Bakers Road.

"Generally there was in excess of 150mm across Coffs Harbour city itself."

Middle Boambee received a similar drenching with 150mm and Dorrigo a solid 235mm.

Woolgoolga Lake broke through to the ocean overnight on Sunday with Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguards tweeting: 'be careful in the outgoing water'.

From Friday through to Monday morning the Coffs Coast SES attended 43 calls for assistance. Most were for leaking roofs with some trees down obstructing roads and driveways.

The Coffs Coast district stretches from Corindi down to Urunga and out to Dorrigo with five units on deck.

Currently volunteers are on standby to assist in the aftermath of Sydney's wild weekend of weather.

"They had 4000 jobs in the Sydney metro area alone so they're checking in with us to see who's available."

The remainder of the week is shaping up to be mostly sunny with rain predicted to return on the weekend with falls of up to 20mm forecast for Saturday.

The long term forecast for the Mid North Coast is for a high probability of rain on Sunday and Christmas eve and a low chance (25 to 50 per cent) of rain on Christmas day.