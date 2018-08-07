Menu
Police are investigating a violent home invasion in Corio. Picture: Mitch Bear
Crime

Man threatened with taser in home invasion

by RUSTY WOODGER
7th Aug 2018 12:18 PM
A 60-YEAR-OLD man has been hospitalised after a violent home invasion in Corio this morning.

The victim was kicked and threatened with a taser when three men broke into the Carmarthen Drive home around 2.15am.

The trio were wearing face masks at the time. Investigators have been told the men made demands for the victimâ€™s car keys but fled empty-handed.

The victim was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening head injury, while a woman who was also home at the time was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.gov.au

assault home invasion taser

