Corky to hold his own mini-Anzac Day parade today

At 100-years old Grafton Word War 2 veteran Henry 'Corky' Caldwell, pictured with his family at last year’s Anzac Day march, is having his own mini-Anzac Day march this morning, travelling down Prince St, Grafton from 11.30am. Give him a wave.

AT 100 years of age Henry ‘Corky’ Caldwell can’t take any Anzac Day for granted.

This morning Corky, one of the Clarence Valley oldest Anzac Day veterans will hold his own mini-Anzac Day march down Prince St, Grafton, to Memorial Park.

His daughter, Suzanne Lofts, said her dad lives for Anzac Day and was disappointed to learn this year’s commemoration had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We put up dad’s thoughts about missing Anzac Day this year on a Facebook page, Aussies and Kiwis for Anzac Day and we had more than 3000 like,” Ms Lofts said.

“A bloke from Darwin who is involved with a Jeep driving club organised with local member Phil Heesch to give him a jeep ride.

“As it turns out Phil is the person who drives dad every year in his Jeep on Anzac Day.”

This morning Mr Heesch will meet Corky near Market Square and take him for drive down Prince St for his own mini-Anzac Day parade.

If you happen to be in Prince St around that time, give him a wave as he goes by.

The Daily Examiner will publish an interview and photos from Corky’s ‘parade’ in tomorrow’s paper and online.