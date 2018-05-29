Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Cornelia Frances dead at 77
Celebrity

Actor Cornelia Frances dead at 77

by Jonathon Moran
29th May 2018 10:51 AM

MUCH loved Australian actor Cornelia Frances has lost her battle with cancer.

The 77-year-old star of Home and Away is understood to have been surrounded by close family and friends when she died overnight in Sydney.

Frances was a veteran of Australian acting, having played Morag Bellingham on long running Seven soap Home and Away.

Australian actor Cornelia Frances has lost her battle with bladder cancer. Picture: Richard Dobson
Australian actor Cornelia Frances has lost her battle with bladder cancer. Picture: Richard Dobson

 

RELATED NEWS:

Cornelia Frances: "I'm going to fight this thing"

Cornelia Frances diagnosed with cancer

Cornelia Frances' favourite things

She also hosted Seven game show The Weakest Link.

Her other credits include Sons and Daughters, Prisoner, Young Doctors and Kingswood Country.

Frances was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2017 before being told it had spread to her hip.

The actor spoke to The Sunday Telegraph from her Royal North Shore Hospital bed in January.

Actors Cornelia Frances and Peter Phelps.
Actors Cornelia Frances and Peter Phelps.

"I swear I have had a hex placed on me for the past 12 months," she said.

"I discovered I had bladder cancer. This then spread to my hip bone which fractured, and then I almost died from loss of blood due to an ulcer in my throat. Despite all this, I am still here, as the old song goes."

Cornelia Frances on set.
Cornelia Frances on set.

 

At the time, Frances spoke of her hopes to return to acting as Ray "Alf" Meagher's evil sister Morag.

"I would dearly love to go back to Summer Bay but haven't heard anything as yet," she said.

Frances is survived by her son, Lawrence.

Actor Cornelia Frances was the host of The Weakest Link. P
Actor Cornelia Frances was the host of The Weakest Link. P

 

 

Actors Cornelia Francis and Luke Jacobs
Actors Cornelia Francis and Luke Jacobs
celebrity cornelia francis

Top Stories

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are this morning responding to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

    Need a job? We have you covered

    Need a job? We have you covered

    Careers Looking for work?

    • 29th May 2018 10:00 AM
    HISTORY: First marriage in devastated church

    premium_icon HISTORY: First marriage in devastated church

    News Fire destroyed a piece of this family's history

    • 29th May 2018 10:25 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    News Grafton Regional Gallery successful in Regional Cultural Fund grant

    Local Partners