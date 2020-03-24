Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

CORONAVIRUS: 10 new cases confirmed on North Coast

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Mar 2020 3:00 PM

THERE has been a massive spike in coronavirus cases in the area, with 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed within the Northern NSW Local Health District, bringing the total to 17 cases.  

The Public Health Unit is in the process of contacting close contacts, and investigations are underway to determine the sources of these cases.  

The confirmed cases to date are spread across the length of the Local Health District, from Clarence right up to the Tweed Valley.  

READ MORE: Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Northern NSW    

coronavirus coronavirus clarence grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus club closures hits staff

        premium_icon Coronavirus club closures hits staff

        Business Local registered clubs concerns over their workers as they are forced to close doors

        Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        premium_icon Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        News ‘From here, it’s getting more and more scary the closer we get’

        VOTE NOW: Your favourite dance studio

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Your favourite dance studio

        Opinion We're calling on you to vote for your favourite place to dance!

        Clarence COVID-19 clinic scrambles to open

        premium_icon Clarence COVID-19 clinic scrambles to open

        News The Clarence Valley gets a coronavirus fever clinic as news comes of two more...