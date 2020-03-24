Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The state’s total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.
The state’s total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.
Health

Coronavirus claims eighth victim

by Stephen Drill in London, Sarah Blake in New York, Clare Armstrong, Sue Dunlevy, Tamsin Rose, News Co
24th Mar 2020 2:09 PM

A woman in her 70s who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the eighth person to die from coronavirus in Australia.

NSW health confirmed the woman died in hospital overnight, becoming the state's seventh fatality.

She had been taken directly to hospital after getting off the Ruby Princess on March 19.

There have now been 107 Ruby Princess passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in NSW, plus an additional 26 people interstate.

NSW Health confirmed there are currently 12 COVID-19 cases in Intensive Care Units and of those cases, eight require ventilators at this stage.

The state's total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.

There are two cases of COVID-19 in teachers at Normanhurst West Public School in Thornleigh, NSW, confirmed on 21 March and 23 March.

"Close contacts at the school have been identified and are being contacted placed in self-isolation," a NSW Health statement said.

"The school will remain closed today."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Saleyards latest centre to announce changes

        premium_icon Saleyards latest centre to announce changes

        News New rules for livestock hub to slow the spread of coronavirus

        • 24th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        News NSW coronavirus cases hit 818

        MY FIRST YEAR: Meet the Clarence Valley's cutest kids

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Meet the Clarence Valley's cutest kids

        My First Year Your exclusive early look at our kindy class of 2020.

        Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        premium_icon Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        News ‘From here, it’s getting more and more scary the closer we get’