Coronavirus crisis: the helplines you need to know

DURING the coronavirus crisis The Daily Examiner will publish major helplines in every edition as an ongoing concern.

NATIONAL HELPLINE: For information on any aspect of coronavirus (COVID-19) call the National Coronavirus Helpline 1800 020 080 (24/7).

MENTAL HEALTH: the following avenues are recommended:

• Lifelife 13 11 14 (24/7)

• Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 kidshelpline.com.au

• Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636 beyondblue.org.au

FINANCIAL HELP: National Coronavirus Helpline 1800 020 080. Also reach out to your financial institutions as there are various assistance arrangements in place.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: For access to 24/7 counselling and support call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCIES: Dial 000.

Take care every one.