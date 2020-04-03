Coronavirus crisis: the helplines you need to know
DURING the coronavirus crisis The Daily Examiner will publish major helplines in every edition as an ongoing concern.
NATIONAL HELPLINE: For information on any aspect of coronavirus (COVID-19) call the National Coronavirus Helpline 1800 020 080 (24/7).
MENTAL HEALTH: the following avenues are recommended:
• Lifelife 13 11 14 (24/7)
• Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 kidshelpline.com.au
• Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636 beyondblue.org.au
FINANCIAL HELP: National Coronavirus Helpline 1800 020 080. Also reach out to your financial institutions as there are various assistance arrangements in place.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: For access to 24/7 counselling and support call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCIES: Dial 000.
Take care every one.