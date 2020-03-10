Coronavirus death toll jumps to 3800 worldwide

More than 110,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world.

More than 110,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 3,800 have died from it, according to a Reuters tally.

There are 104 countries outside China reporting infections, with Egypt reporting its first death on Sunday, while Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Colombia and Moldova reported their first cases.

The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT (1300 AEDT) on March 9:

TOTAL CONFIRMED

COUNTRY DEATHS CASES Mainland China 3,119 80,735 South Korea 50 7,382 Italy 366 7,375 Iran 194 6,566 France 19 1,209 Japan 14 1,190 Germany 0 1,040 Spain 17 674 United States 22 538 Switzerland 2 332 United Kingdom 3 273 Netherlands 3 265 Sweden 0 203 Belgium 0 200 Norway 0 176 Singapore 0 150 Hong Kong 3 115 Austria 0 99 Malaysia 0 99 Bahrain 0 85 Australia 3 80 Greece 0 73 Canada 0 64 Kuwait 0 64 Iraq 6 60 Iceland 0 58 Egypt 1 55 Thailand 1 50 Taiwan 1 45 UAE 0 45 India* 0 43 Israel 0 39 San Marino 1 36 Denmark 0 35 Czech Republic 0 32 Lebanon 0 32 Portugal 0 30 Vietnam 0 30 Brazil 0 25 Finland 0 25 Palestinian Territories 0 22 Ireland 0 21 Algeria 0 20 Russia 0 17 Oman 0 16 Slovenia 0 16 Qatar 0 15 Romania 0 15 Ecuador 0 14 Georgia 0 13 Argentina 1 12 Croatia 0 12 Poland 0 11 Saudi Arabia 0 11 Chile 0 10 Estonia 0 10 Macau 0 10 Philippines 1 10 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA 707

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

* Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India.