Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

In new measures announed by the PM last night, public gatherings of more than two people have been banned, and youth no longer allowed to use playgrounds and skate parks in bid to slow virus spread.

COVID-19 infections have doubled on the Mid North Coast over the past three days.

The number of confirmed patients has risen to 33 across the region.

NSW Health has urged all of the people close to these patients to self isolate for 14 days.

They will be contacted daily to check if they are displaying symptoms.

The 33 confirmed cases have come from more than 2035 tests that have been conducted in the region's hospitals, representing a positive test return rate of 1.62%.

While its a chaotic time for most businesses, tutors across the Northern Rivers are experiencing an upturn in demand following parent's pulling children out of school following government advice.

Australia is being smashed by multiple strains of the deadly coronavirus as scientists desperately try to track the spread of the disease across the globe.

A map created by scientists in the US shows that at least eight strains of the coronavirus are making their way around the globe, creating a trail of death and disease that scientists are tracking by their genetic footprints.

Meanwhile more than a hundred Australians stranded aboard a coronavirus-riddled cruise ship are in fear for their lives and desperate for help as their ship has been repeatedly denied docking rights for more than a week.

Four passengers have died aboard the Holland America Line Zaandam ship, which has been blocked from docking in a number of South American countries.

And as the government's stimulus payments kick in, around 6.5 million Australians will be $750 richer from tomorrow. But if you missed out on the stimulus payments, here's why.

