Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

The virus infection curve in NSW is running so flat that authorities are considering ­relaxing restrictions as soon as May 1 in a bid to revive small business.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet are in lock-step on the need to investigate a loosening of some measures in a bid to restart the economy.

But you'll find yourself facing a hefty fine and possible jail time if you disobey orders to stay home this Easter and are caught travelling with a non-essential reason.

Locals experiencing the death of a family member are among the hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions according to a Ballina funeral official.

"Normally people would be holding hands or have an arm around each other's shoulders, to see people sobbing on their own, it really was heartbreaking to watch that.

Meanwhile there are concerns in Coffs Harbour that the coronavirus is pushing the homeless community further to the fringes.



Another two people have died from COVID-19 overnight, bringing the the national toll to 50.

And five Qantas crew members who were on a long haul flight carrying passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship back to the US have tested positive for coronavirus.

It's one of Australia's busiest strips of sand, but Surfers Paradise Beach is empty this morning after the Gold Coast Mayor ordered a shutdown to keeps crowds away.

Cyber criminals are using the COVID-19 pandemic and the fear around it to target home-based workers.



Early modelling has revealed the differences between age groups when it comes to being hospitalised with the coronavirus and the chances of getting seriously ill.



And the curve may be flattening finally, but the road to recovery for those who have caught COVID-19 seems long and arduous. With nearly 6000 cases in Australia, only one in six has recovered while others still battle weeks after contracting the disease.

And amid the crazy ideas being offered to get the NRL season going again, a grand final with no crowd might be the craziest idea yet to get our heads around. But it could be happening!

