Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the state including a seven-week-old baby, while Virgin, Qantas handed $165m for domestic flights



Meanwhile NSW Health is encouraging anyone with a sore throat, temperature or cough in the Byron Bay region to seek immediate testing after the area was flagged as one with an increased risk of community transmission.

An unlikely trend has emerged on the Tweed since the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of all non-essential businesses.

And in a case of history repeating itself, its not the first time this Northern Rivers town has faced a global outbreak - could a look back in time hold the answer to stop the spread of disease?

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton says the families of the 63 Australian coronavirus victims deserve answers from China, amid reports the virus escaped from a Wuhan lab.

A leading immunologist has suggested 135 rural areas in regional Australia with no coronavirus cases could safely have the lockdown lifted and return to normal life.

Around the world crack squads of scientists are working on 70 different potential vaccines for the coronavirus, with three already being fast-tracked. And Australia is adding to the brainpower.

And reports of Australians buying liquor in record amounts would lead you to think we're all hitting the bottle in a big way - but many are drinking less right now. Believe that if you will!



EDITOR'S PICKS

Bunnings' 'commonsense' lockdown change for customers

Tragic twist in nurse virus death

The Aussie businesses booming due to COVID-19

