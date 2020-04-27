Menu
Australia Launches Coronavirus Tracking App
News

Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

Claire Gould
by
27th Apr 2020 11:43 AM

Five new areas in NSW have been added to the state's growing list of COVID-19 hot spots, with residents undergoing any symptoms of the virus urged to come forward and be tested.

Meanwhile concerned doctors say their elderly patients on the Gold Coast-Tweed border are too scared to drive across for appointments during travel restrictions.

And more than 1.1 million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app since it launched late yesterday,  smashing fears privacy concerns will deter users.

Scott Morrison has seen an unprecedented turnaround in approval with his coronavirus strategy, wiping out the losses he sustained from his handling of the bushfire crisis, accourding to the latest Newspoll data.

The known symptoms of the coronavirus are well established: a dry cough, muscle aches, fevers, chills, headaches and even losing your sense of taste and smell.

But there are emerging questions over whether strange chickenpox-style rashes, hives, broken blood vessels, and even what's being called "COVID toes" could provide a clue that some people are infected, particularly teenagers and children.

Petrol is the cheapest its been in 20 years. But while it may be good news for motorists, it could cause major problems down the track.

And after being one of the first celebrities to be diagnosed with coronavirus, Tom Hanks has announced that his blood will be used to help find a vaccine.

 

