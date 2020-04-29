Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

NSW has recorded 11 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - including one at a western Sydney childcare centre - as more than 5400 people were tested for the disease.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said a four-year-old child from the Bright Minds Academy in Cranebrook and two staff members from the Newmarch facility in Caddens are among 11 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 3,016.

The NSW government has announced a planned easing of self-isolation restrictions. But for many, confusion remains. So the NSW Police is answering your frequently asked COVID-19 questions.

But there's a health threat lurking in northern NSW and it is affecting more people than the coronavirus.

And it seems the social distancing laws and COVID-19 lockdown could prove lucratice for a NSW man.

A trip across the Pacific for a cancelled wedding, followed by the COVID-19 lockdown has been the catalyst for the creation of a low-cost ventilator for COVID-19 patients, designed in Yamba.



Efforts to defeat coronavirus in Australia have received a huge boost with billionaire Andrew Forrest securing 10 million tests, trebling the detection rate.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fired up over a question about NRL players being caught flouting social distancing rules, saying "the word 'disappointing' doesn't begin to cut it".

"Everyone's trying so hard to stick to the rules, and then to have people behave in that way is beyond belief," she said.

Early tests of a potential COVID-19 vaccine have shown promising results against the deadly virus, Queensland researchers say. In preclinical tests, the University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine has shown it can raise high levels of antibodies that can neutralise the virus.

Hurrah for toilet paper! Aussie supermarket giants have removed more product restrictions on items such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser and pasta as panic buying subsides.

And a hapless TV reporter in the US who adopted a more 'casual' approach to work attire sat through a 10-minute live interview without realising the camera was showing a lot more than he bargained on.



