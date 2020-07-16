Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coronavirus patient was on flight from Melbourne to Ballina

Rebecca Lollback
by
16th Jul 2020 11:22 AM

NSW Health has confirmed that a traveller who flew from Victoria to Ballina on Sunday, July 12 has tested positive to coronavirus.

"The person was wearing a surgical mask and was self-isolating," NSW's Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

"We're doing contact tracing in relation to that Jetstar flight, JQ466.

"The individual was screened on arriving in Ballina airport and as I said, since arriving, they were in the 14-day self-isolation and any potential close contacts are being followed up."

This is the first new COVID-19 case in the Northern NSW Local Health District in almost 80 days.

The flight, JQ466, was the very last flight allowed to land in Ballina from Melbourne.

More to come.

More Stories

coronavirusnorthernrivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Minnie crew’ rocked by shark tragedy

        premium_icon ‘Minnie crew’ rocked by shark tragedy

        Opinion The most courageous response is to carry on putting fate in God’s hands, knowing the odds are stacked in your favour. But that is easier said than done.

        Major changes coming for riverside precinct

        premium_icon Major changes coming for riverside precinct

        Breaking THIS morning’s announcement revealed that the project is expected to create 32...

        Young children involved in highway smash

        premium_icon Young children involved in highway smash

        News ‘One car was off the road and upside down while the other was still on the...

        Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        premium_icon Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        News Police have found skeletal remains in bushland in Byron Bay