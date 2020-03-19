Coronavirus postpones this year’s Grafton to Inverell

A Grade competitors ride along Ryan St at the start of the 2019 Grafton to Inverell Cycling Classic on Saturday, 11th May, 2019.

CYCLING: Organisers of the Grafton to Inverell have announced this year’s event has been postponed as a result of the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted on the event’s website, organisers announced that due to a directive from the NSW Police Force, as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) response, the 2020 David Reid Homes Grafton to Inverell, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, has been postponed.

“We are committed to conducting a successful 60th edition of the ‘Great Race’ and hope to confirm the new date for 2020 as soon as possible,” the statement from organisers said.

“Entries received for 2020 will be carried over or can be refunded from Cycling NSW upon request.

“It is still a great time to ride your bike, so keep fit and healthy and re-set your big event goal for later in the year.”