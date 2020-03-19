Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Grade competitors ride along Ryan St at the start of the 2019 Grafton to Inverell Cycling Classic on Saturday, 11th May, 2019.
A Grade competitors ride along Ryan St at the start of the 2019 Grafton to Inverell Cycling Classic on Saturday, 11th May, 2019.
Cycling & MTB

Coronavirus postpones this year’s Grafton to Inverell

Jarrard Potter
19th Mar 2020 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CYCLING: Organisers of the Grafton to Inverell have announced this year’s event has been postponed as a result of the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted on the event’s website, organisers announced that due to a directive from the NSW Police Force, as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) response, the 2020 David Reid Homes Grafton to Inverell, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, has been postponed.

“We are committed to conducting a successful 60th edition of the ‘Great Race’ and hope to confirm the new date for 2020 as soon as possible,” the statement from organisers said.

“Entries received for 2020 will be carried over or can be refunded from Cycling NSW upon request.

“It is still a great time to ride your bike, so keep fit and healthy and re-set your big event goal for later in the year.”

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 grafton to inverell cycle classic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

        Health WAYNE Jones, the chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, said another positive test had been returned late last night.

        MY FIRST YEAR: The Clarence Valley's 2020 kindy class

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: The Clarence Valley's 2020 kindy class

        My First Year Your exclusive early look at our kindy class of 2020.

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is alerting fellow passengers who were "close contacts"

        Man plays down his coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Man plays down his coronavirus fears

        News Man who sparked a warning court magistrate denies telling his solicitor he had...