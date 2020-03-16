Coronavirus prevention measures see DEX Shield finals called off

The bails fly as McAuley's Joel Ashby is bowled in Daily Examiner open cricket match at McKittrick Park.

CRICKET: The finals of the 2020 Daily Examiner Super 8s Cricket Shield have been cancelled, following the introduction of social distancing measures across NSW schools in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

NSW Department of Education secretary Mark Scott announced yesterday that schools would adopt social distancing measures requiring them to cancel assemblies, excursions, travel, some events and conferences.

McAuley Catholic College, Grafton High School and South Grafton High School last week all earned spots in the finals of the under-14s, open girls and boys which were scheduled to go ahead tonight at McKittrick Park.

However, with sporting events involving three or more schools included in the NSW Department of Education social distancing policy, DEX Shield competition organisers were forced to cancel the planned clashes.

McAuley Catholic College were set to field teams in all three finals, and cricket coach Matt Lobsey said the students were disappointed the games were cancelled.

“We were contemplating taking measures such as sanitising the helmets and gloves between players but it just started getting too much,” he said.

“It’s disappointing, especially for the open teams. We had a lot of players in Year 12 and they won’t get the chance to play Super 8s for their school again, which is a shame because they all enjoyed it so much.

Lobsey said the schools had to follow the guidelines issued by the NSW Department of Education, with the safety of students and community the main focus.

“We have just got to accept the situation because it’s a worldwide situation where sport has been a casualty of the coronavirus,” he said.

“At the end of the day it’s not our decision, we just have to accept the situation and do our best to stay safe.”

Grafton High School were set to field teams in the open girls and boys divisions, and deputy principal Gervase Bertus said the decision to call off the finals was in line with directives being made by the NSW Government.