Coronavirus ups the ante for caring of elderly loved ones

THE combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and more the 4500 elderly people living in the Grafton area has upped the ante for people caring for older family, friends and neighbours.

Priceline Pharmacies operations manager Jeyda Shiaxiates said there is a checklist of things people worried about the care for elderly relatives, friends or neighbours to make sure they are safe during COVID-19,

Managing medication for elderly people is critical.

For many elderly, effective medication management is life critical. A trip into town to get their scripts filled is not as safe for them. To help, you could collect their medication from the local pharmacy, or organise with their regular pharmacist to have medication delivered.

Tick these boxes to make medication management easier:

Organise for medicine to be delivered. Some pharmacies will offer this service and can drop medication straight to their door while adhering to social distancing, ensuring they have received it with a quick wave and friendly smile.

Organise dose administration aids or sachets with their local pharmacist. These are essentially pill packs that are tailored to the individual and organised into times and doses. This is managed alongside their GP to ensure all their prescriptions and vitamins are conveniently packed for ease of use.

Help them master an app to manage their medication safely from home or commit to taking over their medication management for them.

Ms Shiaxiates said her company has developed a pharmacy app that allows you to manage your whole family’s medications from your phone.

She said hygiene and social distancing remain the only effective ways to combat the COVID-19 virus.