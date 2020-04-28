Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
.
.
Crime

Coronavirus: Why man’s excuse for travelling didn’t cut it

Jodie Callcott
28th Apr 2020 1:49 PM | Updated: 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE continue to crackdown on people breaking coronavirus rules on the Tweed.

A man has been fined twice within days after breaching the Public Health Act.

Police caught the man sitting in his car at Devine's Lookout carpark at Ocean Shores on April 25.

Before police questioned the 24-year-old they allegedly saw him throw a home made bong on the ground.

The man allegedly had marijuana leaf in the front passenger footwell.

A spokesman from the Tweed Byron Police District said when officers asked why he left his house, he said, "To chill out".

He was fined $1000 for breaching the Public Health Act.

The man was also fined $1000 four days prior after being stopped by police at Murwillumbah for non-essential travel.

A Sydney man used the same excuse for breaching coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

Police allegedly found the man at a Dawes Point address and when asked why he was there, he said, "To smoke and chill out".

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged with possess a prohibited drug and not comply with noticed direction.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on July 15.

coronavirus fined murwillumbah ocean shores pin twdnews tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five things coming up at today’s council meeting

        premium_icon Five things coming up at today’s council meeting

        News Council’s back and it’s got an agenda that will surprise and delight the masses

        IN COURT: Eight people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Eight people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, April 28

        NSW eases restrictions on home visits

        NSW eases restrictions on home visits

        News NSW will ease its social distancing restrictions

        Tributes flow for political warhorse

        premium_icon Tributes flow for political warhorse

        News Residents across the North Coast and beyond have paid tribute to the late Ian...

        • 28th Apr 2020 2:00 PM