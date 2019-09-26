Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A coroner will hold an inquest into the death of Iranian asylum seeker Saeed Hassanloo.
A coroner will hold an inquest into the death of Iranian asylum seeker Saeed Hassanloo.
Crime

Coroner investigating asylum seeker’s death

by LORETTA LOHBERGER
26th Sep 2019 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CORONER is investigating the death of an Iranian asylum seeker who spent more than four years in immigration detention in WA before taking his own life in Tasmania.

Saeed Hassanloo, aged in his 20s, went missing in June 2016 and was the subject of a Tasmania Police search.

Before he came to Tasmania, Mr Hassanloo was housed in immigration detention.

He was treated at Royal Perth Hospital in April 2015 after he went on a 44-day hunger strike.

Coroner Olivia McTaggart held a case management conference in Hobart today, ahead of a potential inquest, but the hearing was in closed court.

The matter will return to court in November.

For 24-hour support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or MensLine on 1300 78 99 78.

asylum seeker death iran saeed hassanloo

Top Stories

    Heavy traffic after two-car crash on Pacific Highway

    Heavy traffic after two-car crash on Pacific Highway

    News TRAFFIC is being affected in both directions after an earlier crash.

    Footage of disturbing find in Clarence River

    premium_icon Footage of disturbing find in Clarence River

    Environment 'If it's something that could get worse we should deal with it now.'

    Grafton couple take another bite of the cafe scene

    premium_icon Grafton couple take another bite of the cafe scene

    News The experts reveal the secret to their success in hospitality

    Worst road in the Valley to get a facelift

    Worst road in the Valley to get a facelift

    Council News New trial announced for the region's most troubled road